“Trail in a Day” event held Sept. 10

BEMIDJI -- A “Trail in a Day” event will take place Sept. 10 on the Paul Bunyan State Trail. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr and Division of Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers, as well as local communities, families and trail users will attempt to completely cover the entire 123-mile stretch of the Paul Bunyan State Trail with hikers, skaters and bicyclers.

The trail stretches from Crow Wing State Park in the Brainerd area to Lake Bemidji State Park in Bemidji traversing through 16 towns, including Akeley, Backus, Baxter, Bemidji, Benedict, Brainerd, Crow Wing State Park, Guthrie, Hackensack, Jenkins, La Porte, Lake Bemidji State Park, Merrifield, Nary, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Pine River and Walker. At 8 a.m., symbols of the trail's namesake will leave from each end of the 123-mile trail. Paul Bunyan will travel north from Crow Wing State Park and Babe the Blue Ox will travel south from Lake Bemidji State Park. Paul and Babe will travel by bicycle, making stops in the communities along the way.