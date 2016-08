BECIDA -- The 2016 Becida Daze Celebration, a fundraiser for Fern Town Hall, will be held Saturday at Becida Bar and Grill, corner of County 9 and County 3 in Becida.

A flea market and rummage sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. Following the parade, a pulled pork dinner will be served. A freewill offering will be accepted for the Fern Town Hall. Karaoke by Ted will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight.