Annual Suicide Awareness community picnic

BEMIDJI -- The second annual Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center Suicide Awareness Community Picnic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at in the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center parking lot, 722 15th St. NW.

The event includes face painting, a bouncy house, a masseuse, kettle corn, cornhole toss, a visit by BSU football players, mini horses and live music. Along with the activities, area mental health organizations will be on hand with informational booths. There also will be a complimentary meal of a grilled hot dog, chips and pop. For more information, call (218) 751-3280.