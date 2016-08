BEMIDJI -- The First City Squares will host a square dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall at United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Plus tips will be held for the first half-hour. The caller will be Larry Johansen and the cuer will be Donna Stone. All dancers and spectators are welcome. For more information, call Jeffrey Anderson at (302) 383-1502.