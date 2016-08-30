Open house and music showcase Thursday

BEMIDJI -- An open house and music showcase will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave NW.

Activities will include building tours, an instrument "petting zoo," an art exhibit created by area children and teens and a free art activity.

Fall programming includes a 12-week music program for preschool children and their parents, private music lessons, poetry, writing, rosemaling, and poetry slam performance workshops for adults.

For more information, contact (218) 444-5606 or headwatersschool@yahoo.com.