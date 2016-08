BEMIDJI -- An opening reception for Natalia Himmirska’s “Book Marks,” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Talley Gallery on the BSU campus.

Himmirska, an associate professor in BSU’s TAD School, will give a gallery talk about the exhibit beginning at 2:15 p.m. The reception and gallery talk are free and open to the public.