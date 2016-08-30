Itasca State Park Naturalist Programs
PARK RAPIDS -- Several upcoming programs and special events have been scheduled at Itasca State Park, 36750 Main Park Drive in Park Rapids. The schedule is:
Tuesday
10 -11 a.m. Itasca’s Mysteries in History: The Itasca Biological Station will meet at the new Itasca Campus Center located on the Itasca Biological Station campus.
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Hummingbirds near the Mississippi Headwaters.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Itasca’s Mysteries in History: Life of a Wilderness Forest Ranger at Nicollet Cabin meet at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center parking lot.
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Bobcats near the Mississippi Headwaters.
2 - 2:45 p.m. Junior Naturalist: Leaf Art will meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
7:30 - 8:15 p.m. Owls, Campfire will meet in Bear Paw Campground.
Thursday
10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Circle Time Under the Pines: T is for Trees will meet by the Museum Amphitheater.
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Loons near the Mississippi Headwaters.
Friday
10 a.m. - noon. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Great Blue Herons near the Mississippi Headwaters.
1:30 - 2 p.m. Historic CCC Buildings Walk will meet outside Forest Inn.
2 - 3:30 p.m. Old Timer’s Cabin, Open Tour held at the Old Timer’s Cabin.
2 - 3:30 p.m. Jr. Naturalist: Animals of the Forest Walk will meet outside the front doors of the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Saturday
10 a.m. - noon. Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers Tour begins at the Levorsen Building located on the Pioneer Farmer showgrounds.
2 - 3:30 p.m. Geocaching 101 will meet outside Forest Inn.
7:30 - 8 p.m. Animal Senses, Campfire will meet at the Amphitheater in the picnic grounds by the Lakeside Museum.
Sunday
2 - 4 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Black Bear near the Mississippi Headwaters.
7- 9 p.m. Itasca’s Music Under the Pines: Jim and Molly Bauer will meet at Forest Inn.