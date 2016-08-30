Search
    Itasca State Park Naturalist Programs

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:00 a.m.

    PARK RAPIDS -- Several upcoming programs and special events have been scheduled at Itasca State Park, 36750 Main Park Drive in Park Rapids.  The schedule is:

    Tuesday

    • 10 -11 a.m. Itasca’s Mysteries in History: The Itasca Biological Station will meet at the new Itasca Campus Center located on the Itasca Biological Station campus.

    • 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Hummingbirds near the Mississippi Headwaters.

    Wednesday

    • 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Itasca’s Mysteries in History: Life of a Wilderness Forest Ranger at Nicollet Cabin meet at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center parking lot.

    • 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Bobcats near the Mississippi Headwaters.

    • 2 - 2:45 p.m. Junior Naturalist: Leaf Art will meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

    • 7:30 - 8:15 p.m. Owls, Campfire will meet in Bear Paw Campground.

    Thursday

    • 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Circle Time Under the Pines: T is for Trees will meet by the Museum Amphitheater.

    • 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Loons near the Mississippi Headwaters.

    Friday

    • 10 a.m. - noon. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Great Blue Herons near the Mississippi Headwaters.

    • 1:30 - 2 p.m. Historic CCC Buildings Walk will meet outside Forest Inn.

    • 2 - 3:30 p.m. Old Timer’s Cabin, Open Tour held at the Old Timer’s Cabin.

    • 2 - 3:30 p.m. Jr. Naturalist: Animals of the Forest Walk will meet outside the front doors of the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

    Saturday

    • 10 a.m. - noon. Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers Tour begins at the Levorsen Building located on the Pioneer Farmer showgrounds.

    • 2 - 3:30 p.m. Geocaching 101 will meet outside Forest Inn.

    • 7:30 - 8 p.m. Animal Senses, Campfire will meet at the Amphitheater in the picnic grounds by the Lakeside Museum.

    Sunday

    • 2 - 4 p.m. Five Facts in Five Minutes: Black Bear near the Mississippi Headwaters.

    • 7- 9 p.m. Itasca’s Music Under the Pines: Jim and Molly Bauer will meet at Forest Inn.

