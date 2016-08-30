Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Programs at Lake Bemidji State Park

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:40 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Several upcoming programs and special events have been scheduled at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road. All events are free but vehicle permits are $5 for a daily permit and $25 for an annual permit to enter the State Park. The schedule is:

    Wednesday

    • 10 a.m. Story Time - Squirrels at the Playground.

    • 6 - 8 p.m. Pontoon Tour of Paul Bunyan’s Footprint.

    Thursday

    • 6 - 7:30 p.m. Archery in the Park in the West Picnic Area.

    Friday

    • 3 - 4 p.m. Sidewalk Stop: Beavers at the Marina.

    • 7 p.m. Loggers Jeopardy at the Amphitheater.

    Saturday

    • 8:30 a.m. Kids Fishing: Ages 8–15 years at the Fish-Cleaning House.

    • 2 - 4 p.m. Archery in the Park in the West Picnic Area.

    • 6:30 - 8 p.m. Explore Lake Bemidji State Park by Water.

    Sunday

    • 8 - 10 a.m. All-Camp Pancake Breakfast at the Dining Hall.

    • 10 - 11 a.m. Bubbles and Other Great Experiments outside the Dining Hall.

    • 1 - 2:30 p.m. Archery in the Park in the West Picnic Area.

    Explore related topics:Newslocal
    Advertisement
    randomness