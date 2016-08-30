Coats for the Community collection begins

BEMIDJI -- The annual United Way of Bemidji Area’s Coats for the Community drive is underway. People can help by donating new or clean, gently used, men’s, women’s, infant’s and children’s coats and snowsuits. Winter accessories, including boots, scarves, gloves and hats also are needed, officials said in a release.

Organizers of the coat drive ask that you attach pairs of gloves or boots together before donating. The following locations will be accepting donations through Oct. 3: Dress Club Cleaners, JCPenney, Lueken’s Village Foods North and South and Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Lobby.

The coat drive is one of United Way’s community impact initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable, the release said.

The coats and winter accessories will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.