Lions pancake dinner supports BSU track program

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Lions Club will host a pancake dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N. The menu will include all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange drink. Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12 years of age. Tickets are available from Lions Club members and at the door the day of the event. All profits will be split between the BSU women’s track program and the Lions charities and community organizations.