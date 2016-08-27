Pipeline recognition event set for Sept. 3

GONVICK — A tribute and recognition for the founders and early workers of area pipeline construction and underground utilities construction companies, both for employees and their families, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Clear Waters Life Center, the old Gonvick School, 226 Elm Street.

The companies to be recognized include Northern Pipeline Construction, Sovde Construction, North Central Service, Wilde Construction, Aconite Construction, Clearwater Energy, Gustafson and Gouge and Northern Horizons.

The companies were founded in the seven-county area, including Thief River Falls and Bemidji, as early as the late 1960s. State Sen. Rod Skoe, D-Clearbrook, is set to attend the event along with other special guests, speakers, union representatives, founders and more.

The ceremony will conclude with the unveiling of a monument as a tribute to the founders and to the workforce during the past 48 years.

A lunch will be available, and the gym is available for the remainder of the day for visiting. Anyone who has worked or works in these industries is welcome to attend as well as the general public.

RSVP online at www.tributetoourdynamic.org.

This event is sponsored by Vance Norgaard, past NPL officer and stockholder.