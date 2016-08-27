COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Making an impact

BEMIDJI -- Since welfare reform was enacted in the mid 1990s by President Bill Clinton, Beltrami County has continuously been in compliance when it comes to its workforce obligations.

With the economic needs of the county shifting in recent years, though, county officials decided more needed to be done than just ongoing compliance.

For this reason, the Beltrami County Health and Human Services Department is in a transition process, switching its delivery of workforce training services from a contracted provider to a government operated program.

Up until last year, the county had been providing those services by way of a contract through Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program, Inc., or CEP. The contracted services had been continuous since the 1990s when welfare reform mandated that people could only be on public support for five years.

"Each state had to come up with its own plan. In Minnesota, the plan combined with food support and the Minnesota Family Investment Program was created," said John Pugleasa, divisional director for Economic Assistance at Beltrami County. "There are requirements, including that recipients must be looking for work and receive training to get back into the workforce. Consequently, the counties must provide opportunities for the training."

Through the Minnesota Family Investment Program, the state began providing counties with consolidated funds to support these training initiatives. According to Pugleasa, many counties, including Beltrami County, opted to contract those services.

"For the most part, the relationship with CEP has been really good. They were really great in helping a lot of the counties navigate that historic program change, and helped keep Beltrami County and our clients compliant with the state," Pugleasa said. "But it's one thing for ourselves and our clients to be compliant. What we started asking is, 'Is the intent of those services meeting the intended goal, and are we helping people get off of public assistance and become self sufficient?'"

The misalignment in what Beltrami County needed and what CEP provided likely began to occur with the region’s continued growth in recent years, Pugleasa added.

"Beltrami County is becoming a unique county and a center to a region," he said. "I think changing economics are bringing us to a point where there are businesses in the community and region that are saying 'we need more qualified staff.' Meanwhile, we have hundreds of people out of the workforce, and we're having a hard time getting the two to meet."

As a result, county leadership began seeking competition to bring into the equation, and sent out a request for proposals. However, officials never received competitive proposals from anyone other than CEP.

"CEP has been a good and solid partner for many years. They provide these services in 18 or 19 counties in Minnesota, but we were asking for something different from what they provide," Pugleasa said. "So starting last summer, the (Beltrami) county board (of Commissioners) decided that if they can't buy what they're looking for, they'll have to build it."

A new model

Once the decision was made to create a new county program, Pugleasa said an extensive research project took place, with officials reviewing practices across the nation while also visiting 13 other counties and meeting with providers. Additionally, he said, meetings were held with employers across multiple industries, as well as BSU and NTC.

"All of that led us to the design of Workforce Impact. It's going to be dual customer approach system, as the best programs in the nation work hard to meet the needs of the participants, as well as regional employers," Pugleasa said. "We see it more than a public assistance program. It's about finding talent, it's about workforce development and economic development."

According to Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack, Workforce Impact will start Jan. 1 and the county will continue utilizing funds from the Minnesota Family Investment Program to pay for it.

Once in operation, Workforce Impact will have a staff including a supervising manager, two business account representatives, four navigation case managers and one case aide. Mack said while some of the staff will work directly with program applicants, others will focus on meeting with employers to learn of local business needs.

Another difference with the new program is the location, as Workforce Impact will be headquartered in Northwest Technical College.

"We're going to co-locate at NTC. NTC needs students, and we can put several hundred on their campus each year," Pugleasa said. "We believe that an educational environment is more conducive to the types of things people need to do to make this transition than a welfare office."

For the most part, Pugleasa said the training and curriculum for participants has been put together. The next step for the Health and Human Services Department is to create a transition for current participants who began with the contracted services and will end with a county run program.

The county board, meanwhile, took the first hiring steps for the new program at its Aug. 16 meeting, authorizing the Health and Human Services Department to hire a manager position. Mack said the position will earn salary of $55,300, a pay grade reviewed by Springsted Inc.

Additionally, the commissioners also approved contracts for two consultants, Kathy Carney and Ellen Boyd, to help the county's transition process. Both contracts, also funded by the Family Investment Program, were accepted with a price not to exceed $11,000.