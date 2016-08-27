Godson, a 7-year- old boy from Jos, Nigeria, has a serious condition called Blount’s that cause his legs to painfully bow outward. Godson and his mother Martha have been staying with Steve and Kym Kovacic in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Some might call it a chance encounter but to those involved it was divine intervention.

The first moment Steve Kovacic laid eyes on Godson, a 7-year-old boy living in Jos, Nigeria, he felt called to help heal the boy, who due to a serious condition called Blount’s has legs that painfully bow outward. Blount’s caused Godson’s growth plates on the inside of his legs to stop growing while those on the outside continued to thrive.

“I met his family and I was invited to supper … and as soon as the family came running in, I saw (Godson) and I knew why I had been sent there,” Kovacic said. “It was to find a cure for this child.”

Kovacic, who retired from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in 2002, is still a licensed peace officer who does some contract work overseas through the Department of State and Department of Defense. He was in Nigeria last summer to teach agents with the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency. Lazarus, Godson’s father, was one of the NDLEA instructor officers and he and Kovacic became friends.

“I immediately went back to where I was staying … and I got on email,” Kovacic said.

Kovacic has been a Shriner since 1994, having been a Mason since the year prior. He’s a past potentate -- kind of like a president -- and during that time had cultivated relationships with some in the “imperial” level of the Shriners, the highest level in the organization.

“A friend of mine during the year that I was a potentate, I emailed him and said, ‘This is what I’ve got here. Is there anything I can do to help this child?’ and he said, ‘I love your heart. I am on this,’” Kovacic recalled.

Godson came to Bemidji with his mother Martha, where they prepared for the life-changing surgery that took place Wednesday at Shriner’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The duo, staying with Kovacic and his wife Kym, have been living in Bemidji since June, getting the relevant immunizations and undergoing the necessary tests in preparation for the surgery.

“It was really, really terrible,” Martha said before the surgery, recalling the daily pains Godson has been suffering. “The pain was so much that when he went to school you could see the agony on his face, the pain on his face, when he was walking. You can see he was not really happy as a child. Whenever he plays with his (younger) sister, they can run far away and he can’t catch up with them. He would stand and start to cry.”

They had visited different doctors as Godson grew, hoping to identify the cause. Fish oils were frequently prescribed, then a heartier diet of fish and eggs. But all that did was make Godson larger, putting more strain on his legs. At one point, doctors recommended ibuprofen and that helped some, but it was temporary.

Meanwhile, Lazarus, a man of deep faith, began fasting and prayed for answers. The message he received in return, he said, was that the Americans would help his child, so the family went to visit missionary doctors a few hours away. Coincidentally, this was while Kovacic was in Nigeria seeking help from the Shriners, but not wanting to unnecessarily raise the family’s hopes he had to keep it to himself.

The doctors were not American, Lazarus reported later, and while they took X-rays and now could name the condition Godson had, the recommended surgery was way too expensive for the family, which survives on Lazarus’s $50-a-month salary.

Just days later, Kovacic got the go-ahead from the Shriners.

“I called (Laz) that night … and said, ‘Meet me at the class 15 minutes early,’” Steve said, “and I said, ‘Remember that I’m a Shriner?’ … and I said that Shriners do a lot of fixing of kids, those with different disorders, and I’ve been given permission to tell you, we can cure your son.”

They both cried and Laz said, as Steve recalled, “I was told the Americans were going to help my son, little did I realize you were the American.”

‘It’s so amazing’

The family waived its right to privacy for this story because, as Martha explained, they want to raise awareness of all the Shriners are doing for them, as well as the Kovacics themselves.

“I never thought people could be so nice, so generous,” Martha said. “These are people who don’t even know you, people you’ve never met and just hearing your story, it touches them so much they want to give not only their money but give their love, prayers. It’s so amazing. I can’t even express how wonderful that experience is.”

While the hospital and surgery will be covered by the Shriners, the associated expenses of having the pair here and having to take Godson back and forth to the Twin Cities for the necessary lab work and tests is not. Because of that, there is a GoFundMe account to raise complementary funds.

‘He makes his sisters jealous’

This summer, Godson has experienced a multitude of thrills. From riding his first airplane to catching his first walleye to learning to watercolor under Kym’s instruction -- she’s an artist who has taken part in the Studio Cruise -- Godson has also helped plant the garden, attended his first powwow, visited Animal Land, and of course, met Paul Bunyan.

“He doesn’t miss home,” Martha said. “He actually makes his sisters jealous, ‘I went fishing today. I went (tubing behind a boat).’”

It’s all quite amazing, really, considering that he previously had never even been swimming, having never been around water.

That said, his visit here is far from a vacation. The surgery and its aftermath are not easy undertakings.

“When they cut the bones, they have a fixator brace, which attaches to the outside with pins that go in through the bone,” Steve explained. “Then, every day (Martha) will have a computer printout that says, ‘Turn this screw this much or release this one this much.’”

It’s a similar process to that of braces on your teeth.

“The process will take a minimum of 30 days but because it’s so severe it could take up to 60 days,” Steve said. “What people don’t realize is that when we say that, the bones aren’t mending, they’re being kept apart.”

It is purposely not allowing the bones to heal because they have to be shifted to where they belong. During that time, Godson will be flat on his back in the Kovacics’ home.

It will be painful, it will be difficult -- and, as Martha said, it will be completely worth it.

“Every bit of it is worth it because after this period, he will be able to play like every other normal child,” she said. “The most important thing is he won’t be in pain. That’s the most important thing.”

To learn more about Godson’s journey, or to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/25tyamc.