New van for Minnesota Chapter No. 7 DAV

The Veterans Administration of Fargo recently issued a new nine-seat van to Minnesota Chapter No. 7 Disabled American Veterans (DAV). The van will be used to transport veterans to Fargo for VA appointments. Pictured are some of drivers with the van. (From left in the back row) are Richard Habstritt, Joe Schorz, coordinator and scheduler Robert Saddoris, Larry McConkey, Dick Labraaten and Chapter 7 commander David Sterr and in the front row are David Larkin, Allen Bjelland and Billy Ayers. Not pictured are Glenn Aagard, Michael Davis, Joel Anderson and Scotty Allison.