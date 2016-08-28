Dunlap supports Fern Township fundraiser

K.W. (Kenny) Dunlap recently presented Norman Malterud, Fern Township Hall fundraiser chairman, with a check for $10,000 to assist in the funding for the construction of a new Fern Township hall. On June 17, the 113 year old Fern Town Hall was struck by lightning, resulting in complete destruction. The structure was insured, but the coverage for replacement was inadequate, thus the need for a fund drive. The campaign to secure funds will continue through the fall.