First National Bank Bemidji Foundation recently presented a $1,000 check to Churches United Inc. to enhance the organization’s Emergency Food Vouchers program. The additional funds are being used to increase emergency food vouchers from $15 to $20 for the poor and homeless in the Bemidji Area. Pictured (from left in the back row are FNBB Foundation Board members Lisa Bruns, FBBB Board President Paul Welle, Scott Curb, Dean Thompson and Glen Lindseth. In the front row are Churches United Treasurer Cheryl Hiltz and FNBB Foundation Secretary/Treasurer Sue Engel.