Laporte School receives grant to implement STEM carts
Laporte School announced it will receive a $10,000 competitive Monsanto grant to implement Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) carts into kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms. STEM carts provide hands-on, creative ways to encourage students to design, experiment, build and invent, according to a release. Students will have access to various portable carts with waht they need to engage in science, technology, engineering and math.