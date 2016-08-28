Search
    Laporte School receives grant to implement STEM carts

    Posted Today at 12:32 a.m.

    Laporte School announced it will receive a  $10,000 competitive Monsanto grant to implement Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) carts into kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms. STEM carts provide hands-on, creative ways to encourage students to design, experiment, build and invent, according to a release. Students will have access to various portable carts with waht they need to engage in science, technology, engineering and math.

