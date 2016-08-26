Search
    Alexandria winery signs on with Wild

    By Forum News Service on Aug 26, 2016 at 11:40 p.m.

    ST. PAUL—When the puck drops for Minnesota Wild games at the Xcel Energy Center this season, fans can sip on wine from Alexandria, Minn.'s Carlos Creek Winery as they watch.

    The winery has signed a contract to be the sole provider for wine at the St. Paul arena's hockey games and other events, such as concerts.

    The deal was made possible when the winery added equipment so it could bottle single-serving plastic bottles. The winery is first in the Midwest to be able to offer this type of bottle, according to Tami Bredeson, president of Carlos Creek Winery.

    The sports venue is a first for Carlos Creek, but may not be the last, if things go well at the Xcel.

    "We may be able to parlay that into other opportunities," said Tyler Bredeson, vice president for operations for Carlos Creek.

    The opportunity became available when Barefoot wines opted not to renew as the Xcel's wine vendor.

    Carlos Creek has other new outlets, including the Minnesota State Fair and the Guthrie Theater.

