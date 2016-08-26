Woman pleads not guilty to assault

BEMIDJI -- A woman accused of hitting another woman in the face with a glass bottle pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree assault.

Onawa Dunn, 41, of Bemidji, has been held in Beltrami County Jail and a facility in Crookston since her arrest July 9 after police received a report of an assault near the old Pamida Building.

After officers arrived they located a woman at a nearby Subway restaurant who had a swollen left cheek and lip, as well as blood around her nose, according to the complaint against Dunn. The victim and a witness described a suspect and officers later located Dunn.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, she told police her assailant used fists, feet and a beer bottle in the assault, and officers retrieved a cell phone with a video of the assault.

Dunn will appear in court again Oct. 11.