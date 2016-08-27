Police to host alcohol server training
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department will host two free alcohol server trainings Sept. 27.
The classes, which are for anyone that sells or serves alcohol in the Bemidji area, are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and will take place at the Sanford Center in the club level. The course will cover a number of topics including Minnesota laws servers should be aware of, information on the effects of alcohol, compliance checks and more.
Each class will last two hours.
To register contact Sgt. Dave Markert at 218-333-8377 or dmarkert@ci.bemidji.mn.us.