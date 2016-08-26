Police respond to rash of burglaries

BEMIDJI -- Law enforcement is encouraging the public to remove valuables from cars, and keep doors locked after a rash of burglaries across the city.

Between Aug. 12 and 24, officers received reports of seven garage burglaries, five bike thefts, 18 thefts from vehicles and three vehicle thefts within Bemidji, said Police Chief Mike Mastin. Police believe a group of people working together is responsible for the incidents.

“Often it’s a group of individuals that work together to go through the neighborhoods and scour, looking for valuables in vehicles or open garages,” Mastin said. “They take advantage of the easy opportunity.”

The thefts and burglaries have not stayed in one area. There have been incidents in both the north and south of the city, as well as in the middle. The burglaries tend to occur between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mastin said.

The police have “some ideas” of who is responsible, he added, but no official suspects. Extra patrols in areas where thefts have already occurred are rarely helpful because the perpetrators will simple move to a different area.

The public should avoid leaving valuables in vehicles, lock home, car and garage doors and keep an eye out for anything unusual. Stolen items often end up for sale online, Mastin said, and people who have been victims of thefts should search sale pages for their property and contact police if they locate it.

“The best thing residents can do is remove valuables from their vehicles,” Mastin said. “Out of sight, out of mind is a good thing.”

To see where the burglaries have occurred, visit raidsonline.com.