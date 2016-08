BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department will host World Wide Day of Play from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Paul Bunyan Park. Cost is $5 for a youth wristband and $3 for a youth wristband if you bring your own helmet and bike. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us in person at City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For more information, call (218-) 333-1850.