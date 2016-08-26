Crime report for Aug. 25

Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Accident

10:21 p.m. Officers received a report of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sumac Road NE and Hazelwood Road NW. The driver fled the scene and has not been located.

Civil

2:58 p.m. Officers received a report of a dispute regarding the ownership of two rabbits at the 3600 block of Johnsville Lane NW.

Warrant

10:19 a.m. A 39-year-old female was transported to jail for multiple arrest warrants.

Weapons Offenses

3:09 a.m. Officers received a report of shots fired at the 17000 block of Mission Road SE. A 24-year-old male was located and arrested.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

911

8:31 a.m. Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the 400 block of Wood Avenue SE. A 26-year-old male was arrested.

Assault

2:54 a.m. Officers received an assault and theft complaint at the 300 block of 1st Street NW.

Theft

7:56 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of items from a garage at the 1700 block of 6th Street SE.

Violations/Court Orders

3:57 p.m. One adult female was arrested on an active arrest and detain order from probation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Warrant

3:07 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on warrants at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.