Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Aug. 25

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:00 p.m.
    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Accident

    10:21 p.m. Officers received a report of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sumac Road NE and Hazelwood Road NW. The driver fled the scene and has not been located.

    Civil

    2:58 p.m. Officers received a report of a dispute regarding the ownership of two rabbits at the 3600 block of Johnsville Lane NW.

    Warrant

    10:19 a.m. A 39-year-old female was transported to jail for multiple arrest warrants.

    Weapons Offenses

    3:09 a.m. Officers received a report of shots fired at the 17000 block of Mission Road SE. A 24-year-old male was located and arrested.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    911

    8:31 a.m. Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the 400 block of Wood Avenue SE. A 26-year-old male was arrested.

    Assault

    2:54 a.m. Officers received an assault and theft complaint at the 300 block of 1st Street NW.

    Theft

    7:56 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of items from a garage at the 1700 block of 6th Street SE.

    Violations/Court Orders

    3:57 p.m. One adult female was arrested on an active arrest and detain order from probation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    Warrant

    3:07 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on warrants at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalCrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami CountyBeltrami County Sheriff’s Office
    Advertisement