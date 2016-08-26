The Arthritis Foundation of Minnesota announced Becky Tischer was named the Adult Honoree of the Minnesota/Twin Cities Run-Walk, which raises funds to find a cure for rheumatoid arthritis.

Becky was a resident of Bemidji for 18 years with her husband, Jerry, and daughters, Jessica and Lindsey. Becky graduated from BSU, and is now a member of the Bemidji State University Alumni Foundation. She was an active member in St. Philip’s Church, secretary and president of Jaycee Women and employed by the Blackduck and Bemidji School Districts as a Business Education instructor, according to a release.

You are invited to start a team of your own or join in to support by making a donation and/or walking in the Arthritis Jingle Bell Run-Walk at the Minnesota Fairgrounds on Nov. 12 with Becky and her family. For more information, visit www.jbr.org/twincities/supportraresearch