NK football gears up for new season

Coming off an undefeated regular season last year, the Kelliher/Northome football team is “absolutely looking forward to a great year,” said Coach Derrick Gross.

The Mustangs’ returning all-conference players are the core group of this year’s team.

“Johnathan Weidenborner will play tight end and defensive end; Clyde Jensen will play tackle and defensive end; fullback Chris Rieger and tailback Daniel Jourdan are both two-way starters and returning all-conference players,” he said.

Sophomore Jake Waldo will start at quarterback for the Mustangs, and “got a lot of quality playing time and experience, so we can expect him to be a little bit ahead of your typical sophomore quarterback,” Gross said.

The returning seniors have “varying amount of experience (and) they’re very good and patient with the kids...to reassure them that we’ll get there,” he said.

As for areas of improvement, Gross is hoping to coach the team on maintaining balance on offense.

“We’ve always been known as a run-first team,” he said. “We don’t pass a whole lot, so we’d like to balance that out and get a few more pass attempts.”

The Mustangs kick off its season at home against Southridge on Friday, Sept. 2