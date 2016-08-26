After graduating more than a dozen senior players, head football coach Jeff Volk is “pretty optimistic” about this upcoming season.

“We’re a young team, so we’re going to have some growing pains early in the season and hopefully as they get more playing time. I’d like to see us improve and get better each year,” he said.

The Drakes went 4-6 last year, but Volk remains confident the new players -- in addition to returning players -- will produce a good season.

Returning seniors John Smid, Kyle O’Rourke and Isaac Volk are the majority of the experience for this year’s team, said Volk.

“My older guys are doing a good job as leaders, especially the three that played quite a bit last year and had some experience,” he said. “They’re doing a good job helping the younger guys along, and making for an easier transition for them.”

Volk hopes for overall improvement from the team, given the number of new players.

“We’re trying to get better at blocking schemes, or running our routes, or throwing the ball,” he said. “It’s just an improvement day to day because we have so many new kids in the mix.”

The Drakes will play a scrimmage on Saturday in Frazee and host Polk County West on Sept. 2.