Blackduck volleyball looks forward to new season

“Teamwork” and “encouraging” are among the words used to describe this year’s Lady Drakes volleyball team, according to Head Coach Cherry Brands.

With returning captains Michaela Sparby, Sierra Stroeing and Maddie Cease, the team is poised for a good season, Brands said.

“We’re going to be running a 6-2 (rotation) this year instead of a 5-1, so we’re hoping to get some more back row hits and increase on our hitting,” said Brands, who added serving was a strong suit for the team last year and hopes to maintain and continue improving.

“I think our teamwork is probably the best I’ve seen in years with this team,” she said. “This is a great group of girls who get along really well, and they all help each other out -- whether it’s down to junior high and working out with them all the way to helping each other.”

The Lady Drakes opened its season at home against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Thursday night.