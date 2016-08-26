Blackduck community thanks sponsors for successful golf scramble
The 2016 Deerwood Bank Drakes Scramble was a great success. There were more than 70 golfers that helped raise more than $7,000 for the athletics/activities department along with generous support from local businesses and individuals. A special thank you to Deerwood Bank for being the corporate sponsor and providing grab bags for the golfers. To the coaches, students, and parents who volunteered their time throughout the last few months, thank you for all your help. I also want to thank the following hole sponsors for their support:
•ABC Seamless
•Allen Zutz- Thrivent Financial
•Beck Oil Company
•Blackduck Collision, Inc.
•Blackduck Co-op Ag Services
•Blackduck Dental Clinic
•Blackduck Education Association
•Blackduck Family Foods
Blackduck Floral & Gift
•Cease Funeral Home
•Cedar Rapids Lodge
•Choice Therapy
•City of Blackduck
•Corner Garage Sales & Rental Inc.
Digital Jake
•Forseen Excavating
•Fuller Wallner Attorneys at Law
•Gary Anderson Agency
•Hide Out Resort
•J & L Oil
•Kalvig & Associates, Inc.
•Ken K. Thompson Jewelry
•Land O’ Lakes Wood Preserving Co.
•Moon Drug
•NEI Bottling
•Nenson Plumbing & Heating
•Northern Rides Paint & Collision
•Northwoods Lumber Company
•Paul Bunyan Broadcasting
•Pour Willies
•Randy’s Repair
•Raphael’s Bakery Café
•Rapid Fitness 24/7 Gym
•Realty Experts
•Risk Management Services, Inc.
•Sanford Health-Blackduck
•Security Insurance USA
•Shamrock Storage
•Wells Fargo
Again, thank you to everyone who was involved and took part in this event, your support was greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Ryan Grow
Director of Community Services & Activities