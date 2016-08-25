Mac, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, waits to be rewarded with a tennis ball on Aug. 22 outside of the Bemidji Law Enforcement Center. Mac is the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office’s new K9 addition. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- This fall, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee will begin his career chasing down suspects, searching for lost children and locating illegal drugs, with plenty of breaks to play with tennis balls and enjoy treats.

Mac, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, was purchased about a month ago and is the latest addition to the Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit. He will join the department’s other dog, 6-year-old Jessi, after a 10-week training beginning in September.

Patrol Sgt. Tony Petrie, who is in charge of the K9 unit and is Jessi’s handler, said the office decided to purchase a second K9 to increase the amount of time a dog is available for calls. Mac has been partnered with Patrol Deputy Kyle Nohre, who will work opposite shifts from Petrie.

“Theoretically, every afternoon and evening there will always be a K9 unit on and working,” Petrie said. “During the day, they would be available for callout, either myself or Deputy Nohre.”

Nohre and Mac will spend 10 weeks in the Twin Cities learning how to track, detect drugs and detain suspects. Mac will be trained to bite and hold, meaning he will be able to stop a suspect by biting them and holding on until a deputy can make an arrest.

K9s are useful in many situations, and can be good deterrents, according to Nohre.

“Say you’re on a traffic stop with some less-than-reputable people … they hear a dog back there barking, that definitely changes their tone,” Nohre said. “Makes them think, well maybe I’m not going to run, maybe I don’t want to fight with this guy.”

Purchasing and training a dog costs about $13,000 dollars, Petrie said. The Sheriff’s Office used to have four dogs, but as they aged out and retired, that number dropped. Now the department plans to maintain two dogs.

“Our K9 units stay very, very busy, and there’s obviously more work to do,” Petrie said. “It’s just a matter of having another dog to do it.”

The department used to use German Shepherds, but now trains Belgian Malinois like Mac and Jessi because they are less prone to hip problems and can have longer careers. Belgian Malinois have a high prey drive and can be very focused, something the Sheriff’s Office looks for in a police dog.

So far, Nohre has enjoyed living with Mac and looks forward to working with him.

“It’s nice having a partner there,” Nohre said. “You count on the dog, and trust the dog to watch your back and be there for you when you need him, just like you’re there for him.”