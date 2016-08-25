BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday it had appointed Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht as its Northwest Regional Director.

According to a press release from the DNR, Albrecht has been a planner for the agency's northwest region for nearly three years, and is scheduled to begin her new position on Sept. 7. In doing so, she replaces former regional director Greg Nelson, who retired Aug. 2 after serving more than 34 years with the DNR.

Before working as a planner with the agency, the DNR said Albrecht served as a community planner and economic development director for Bemidji, a development specialist for the Headwaters Regional Development Commission and as a planner and economic specialist for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

Additionally, Albrecht serves on the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission and the Governor's Workforce Development Board.

"I'm excited to take on this new role," Albrecht said in the release. "I look forward to working in partnership with our dedicated staff and the constituents to continue managing our resources to benefit the recreational and economic health of the region and state."

The release also included comments from DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr, who said, "we are pleased to have Rita join our management team at DNR. Her depth of experience and service to the public is invaluable to our agency."