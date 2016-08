MnDOT hosts open house for upcoming projects in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- An open house about two upcoming Bemidji projects will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondayat the Bemidji MnDOT building, 3920 Highway 2 West. The projects being presented are a corridor improvement study on Highway 2 from Bemidji to Wilton, and 2017 resurfacing project on Highway 197/Bemidji Ave. from Third Street Northwest to Seventh Street Southwest.

