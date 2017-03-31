"What we really have to do more than anything is not just talk about the problems and weaknesses of the democracies of our own society but demonstrate that we have the capability and the will to solve those problems," said Matthew Rojansky, director of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center.

Rojansky and Kenneth Yalowitz, a former U.S. ambassador to Belarus and Georgia, were invited to UND to discuss U.S.-Russian relations. The topics included North Dakota's role in potential arctic missions—particularly with Air Force bases in Grand Forks and Minot—and alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., invited the experts on Russia to speak and meet with leaders and military officials in North Dakota. In calling Russia a serious threat to the U.S., Heitkamp said North Dakota is "ground zero" for defense against Russia.

"We are trying to get people to look north," she said. "The important thing is to find a group of people who are willing to talk about the arctic."

Grand Forks is well-positioned to attract arctic missions as the location of Grand Forks Air Force Base and Grand Sky, the first drone park built in the U.S., said Col. Rodney Lewis, commanding officer at the air base.

"The ability to take off from North Dakota and do some testing ... I think offers an array of opportunities."

Rojansky and Yalowitz said Russia is more likely to target weaknesses in U.S. security, but it is important to understand Russia from multiple perspectives so the U.S. can negotiate from a position of strength.

"Investment makes sense, but not in a zero-sum way that we can bludgeon or bully the Russians out of (the arctic), but in that we will have a stronger voice if we have a stronger presence, that there is a non-zero outcome that we can look to," he said. "If we don't make serious investments, we're not going to have a voice.