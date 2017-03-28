Dayton says he will not sign Minn. House education bill

Rep. Jenifer Loon, House education finance chairwoman, opts to increase school readiness programs instead of Dayton's request to add more pre-kindergarten funding

Dayton called Loon's proposal "a poke in the eye" Tuesday, March 28.

"We'll negotiate something better," he said.

The additional funding Dayton proposed would give funding to an additional 109 school districts in Minnesota that had previously applied for the funding but did not receive it.