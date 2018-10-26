Health care, transportation top House candidate forum

Featuring candidates for Minnesota House Districts 2A and 5A, Wednesday’s forum was organized by the League of Women Voters Bemidji. One of the candidates in the race, 53-year-old incumbent Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, was unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict.

The three candidates participating were:

Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Michael Northbird, 36. A resident of rural Cass Lake, Northbird is an environment program manager for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and is running against Grossell in District 2A.

Incumbent District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, a 54-year-old business owner of Bliss Point Resort.

DFL candidate John Persell, 68. An environmental policy analyst for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and rural Bemidji resident, Persell is running to regain the 5A seat, which he lost to Bliss in 2016.

When asked about health care, the candidates were specifically questioned on whether or not they saw it as a right.

“I feel that health care is not necessarily a right, but it is a responsibility of a compassionate society,” Bliss said. “We need to step back and look what’s happened to our current system, it’s become unaffordable. We need to increase competition, that’s the only way to bring costs down.”

“Clean water isn’t a right either, but we still need it,” said Northbird in his response. “All Minnesotans deserve access to quality health care. We need to make sure we’re paying the same amount. By having a single payer system, we can level the playing field.”

Persell referenced his own challenges with the insurance system.

“I lost my first wife to cancer in 2007. In the years that followed, I had a million dollars worth of bills. I had good health care, my wife had good health care,” he said. “But, the costs of going to the hospital in my estimation is borderline outrageous in most cases. If we’re going to get health care that’s affordable for all Minnesotans, and all Americans, then we will have to consider all of our options.”

Another question before the candidates Wednesday was whether or not they support the proposed expansion of state Highway 371, also referred to as the Paul Bunyan Expressway.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about too much, but one thing I do talk about is the need for transportation funding,” Northbird said. “It’s a top priority in our rural area to ensure that the dollars needed and necessary for the changes in northern Minnesota are there.”

In his answer, Bliss referenced action he’s taken in his first term in office.

“I created a task force to take this head on and we’ve made some really good progress,” Bliss said. “They are seeing the need for a four-lane (road), and we’re working together as a group to make sure the beauty in Walker and Hackensack is not destroyed with a four-lane through downtown. We’re also making sure businesses wouldn’t get hurt by a bypass. It is coming, and we need to make sure we plan for it properly.”

“I’ve been supportive of that effort. We have to be deliberate about moving forward,” Persell said. “Oftentimes, it comes down to whether or not we have the funding. I too have met with Walker and Hackensack leadership and that’s the next leg of this endeavor. Determining the route, that will remain an issue until there’s an agreement. Once we have that agreement, then our challenge is getting the funding.”

Another forum dedicated to the District 2A and 5A positions has been scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate. The forum will take place at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.