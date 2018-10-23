Flanagan, Northbird visit Red Lake Nation College

Flanagan, running mate of Tim Walz, discussed the importance of voting on Nov. 6 and both she and Northbird talked about how crucial the Native American vote can be in the local races.

Northbird, an environmental program manager for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said that turnout on Election Day in places such as Red Lake can help him win the district.

“I’m just an ordinary person, like any of you guys. With all the support that I get from people like you, I believe that power is going to give me an extraordinary possibility,” said Northbird, who is challenging Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, in the election. “When you think of the size of Red Lake, and the power of Red Lake’s vote, that makes it so important for us to always get out there and participate in the democratic process.”

Flanagan, who’s a member of the White Earth Nation and has served as the representative for Minnesota House District 46A since 2015, also talked about the importance of Native Americans getting involved in politics, both at the polls and in office.

“We’ve been able to flip congressional seats and local House seats, and it’s simply the next step for us to also run for office,” Flanagan said. “It’s for us to say ‘we appreciate being engaged and involved in this process, and now, it’s also time for us to lead.’”

A resident of St. Louis Park, Flanagan also said Tuesday that if elected, she and Walz will work with the reservations on policy.

“We’ve visited every reservation multiple times. I’ve met with the tribal governments,” Flanagan said. “We wanted to make sure we did that to model the way that we’re going to govern, and that’s together. It’s with all of you. We know that innovation will come from tribal communities. When Indian country is strong, the rest of the state is strong.”

In his remarks, Northbird said also noted his visits with residents and how they have shaped his platform and ideas for governing.

“I talk to people and they’ve steered me in the direction I’m going now,” Northbird said. “The things they talk to me about include having decent jobs, with decent pay, and being able to not only afford to live somewhere, but to have somewhere to live.”