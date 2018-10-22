On Wednesday, leaders of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees are scheduled to hear closed-door testimony from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. On Thursday, committee members are set to interview George Papadopoulos, a former adviser to Trump's campaign who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

It will be the first time that Papadopoulos, one of the first people in Trump's orbit to fall under FBI investigation, has spoken to congressional investigators.

For more than a year, congressional panels investigating Russian interference have wanted to speak with Papadopoulos about his outreach to two Russian nationals during the campaign, as well as his interactions with a London-based professor, Joseph Mifsud, who told him in April 2016 that the Russians had dirt on then-Democratic nomineeHillary Clinton in the form of thousands of her emails.

The House Judiciary and Oversight Committees launched their joint investigation in October 2017, about a week before Papadopoulos pleaded guilty.

He was cooperating with the special counsel until last month, when he was sentenced to 14 days in jail. After that, Papadopoulos volunteered to be interviewed by Congress.

Papadopoulos has emerged as an early key figure in the Russia investigation. FBI officials have told Congress that they first opened a counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign and Russia after an Australian diplomat reported in late July 2016 that Papadopoulos had described having a conversation with Mifsud about Clinton's emails.

But Republicans have been skeptical of that timeline. Papadopoulos has been stoking their theories in recent media interviews and Twitter comments, in which he has alleged that he was set up by Western intelligence agencies.

In a letter to congressional committees sent Monday, a lawyer for Papadopoulos told the committee that he was prepared to discuss his interactions with nine individuals.

They include Mifsud, the Australian diplomat Alexander Downer and Stephen Halper, a Cambridge professor who worked as an FBI source and interacted with Papadopoulos and two other Trump aides.

Papadopoulos has suggested on Twitter that he thinks each may have been working with British or other Western intelligence services in an effort to set up the Trump campaign.

In her letter, attorney Caroline Polisi wrote that Papadopoulos would have preferred to testify publicly "in the spirit of full transparency."

"We understand that is not an option at this time, but would welcome the opportunity to do so at a later date," she wrote.

Rosenstein's interview is expected to focus in part on reports that he suggested taping the president's conversations or seeking to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Rosenstein offered to resign in the wake of those reports, but Trump has since said that he has no plans to dismiss Rosenstein from his post.

Last week, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., leader of the House Freedom Caucus, called for Rosenstein to resign if he did not testify before the Judiciary and Oversight panels.

After it was announced that Rosenstein would speak only with the leaders, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a House Freedom Caucus co-founder, called the terms "unacceptable," insisting that he schedule an interview with the full committees.

Democrats and some of the witnesses in the panel's probe have accused Meadows, Jordan andtheir allies of trying to use the committees' investigation to undermine federal law enforcement agencies and spin a public narrative that favors the president.

This article was written by Rosalind Helderman and Karoun Demirjian, reporters for The Washington Post.