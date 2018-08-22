The latest effort failed, DNC officials said.

But it showed that adversaries are still determined to try to interfere in the election process, despite warnings from senior government officials, they said.

"This attempt is further proof that there are constant threats as we head into midterm elections and we must remain vigilant in order to prevent future attacks," DNC Chief Security Officer Bob Lord said. "While it's clear that the actors were going after the party's most sensitive information - the voter file - the DNC was able to prevent a hack by working with the cyber ecosystem to identify it and take steps to stop it."

Check back for more on this developing story.

---

This article was written by Ellen Nakashima and Craig Timberg, reporters for The Washington Post.