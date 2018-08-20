Council approves new fire truck purchase

The Fire Department requested to buy a stock truck from MacQueen Emergency Group for $946,903 to replace the 1992 ladder truck, which will be sold once the new equipment is in service. According to Fire Chief Dave Hoefer, the current truck needs replacing because of age, lack of adequate ladder length and ongoing maintenance.

"We were able to find a vehicle that is really going to suit Bemidji's needs for many years to come," Hoefer said at Monday's City Council meeting. "We had good service on the 92 for about 20 years, which is what we typically expect. After that, they just become challenging for us to maintain."

Purchasing the new truck was an item listed in the department's capital replacement plan, a document shared between the city of Bemidji and the Bemidji Rural Fire Association.

The department was able to find savings of $53,862.42 in the purchase, both for selecting a stock truck rather than a non-stock vehicle and by entering into a three-time payment plan. The department will pay a third of the cost at the contract signing, another third midway through the 12-month wait and make the final payment upon delivery.

As part of its consent agenda, the council also designated Ron Johnson to act as temporary Mayor Pro Tem to conduct the Sept. 4 meeting. Both Mayor Rita Albrecht and Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Erickson are expected to be absent on Sept. 4.