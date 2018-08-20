Video: Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is quickly becoming a major contributor to the U.S. addiction crisis. Here are the top things to know about the drug. (Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)

Leaders from both chambers announced a bipartisan agreement in June on the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act, which the House passed shortly thereafter. The Senate has yet to act on the bill, as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has focused on confirming federal judges and passing appropriations bills.

"It is outrageous that Poisonous Synthetic Heroin Fentanyl comes pouring into the U.S. Postal System from China," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We can, and must, END THIS NOW! The Senate should pass the STOP ACT - and firmly STOP this poison from killing our children and destroying our country. No more delay!"

The president's tweet did not mention McConnell or explicitly place blame for what he considers to be a delay.

Some critics have accused McConnell of delaying a vote on legislation tackling the opioid crisis because passage would give vulnerable red-state Democrats an accomplishment to campaign on back home. His office has denied this and predicted quick action.

Among other provisions, the STOP Act would require the Postal Service to install the same tracking system used by private shippers such as FedEx to attempt to curb shipments of fentanyl.

A congressional report released earlier this year found that online sellers of fentanyl prefer to ship it through the Postal Service rather than private shippers because they see less of a risk that packages will be seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported preliminary estimates that more than 72,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year, an increase of 9.5 percent from the year before. One reason for the increase was illicit and deadly fentanyl, which has increasingly been cut into heroin and cocaine.

At a Cabinet meeting last week, Trump accused China of "sending that garbage and killing our people," adding, "It's almost a form of warfare."

This article was written by John Wagner, a reporter for The Washington Post.