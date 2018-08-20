Trump calls Mueller lawyers 'thugs' and 'a National Disgrace!'

In morning tweets, Trump called Mueller "disgraced and discredited" and said his team of prosecutors is "a National Disgrace!"

The tweets were the latest in a spate of complaints in recent days from the president about a probe into whether his campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election and whether Trump has sought to obstruct the investigation.

In Monday's outburst, Trump continued to attack a New York Times report over the weekend that White House lawyer Donald McGahn had participated in at least three interviews with Mueller's team that spanned 30 hours.

"Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble," Trump asserted.

McGahn has offered detailed accounts of "episodes at the heart of the inquiry" over whether Trump and his aides sought to obstruct justice, the Times reported. The paper said McGahn was motivated in part by fear that the president might set him up to be held responsible.

Trump's accusation that the probe could have an impact on the fall elections comes as his lawyers and Mueller's team continue a lengthy back-and-forth over whether Trump will sit down for an interview with the special counsel's team.

---

This article was written by John Wagner, a reporter for The Washington Post.