Minnesota Democrats endorse Ellison amid abuse allegation

The DFL central committee gathered Saturday in Cambridge to endorse candidates who prevailed in the Aug. 14 primary but didn’t already have the party’s official backing. Matt Pelikan won the DFL endorsement for attorney general earlier this summer at the party convention in Rochester.

Ellison easily won the primary with nearly 50 percent of the vote in the five-person race.

At the Saturday central committee meeting, Ellison got 326 votes, or 82 percent of the attendees on hand.

Ken Martin, DFL party chair, said in a statement announcing the endorsement that as “the people’s lawyer” Ellison “will be a champion for families and fight to hold powerful interests accountable.”

The DFL endorsement comes after Karen Monahan, Ellison’s former girlfriend, said he once dragged her off a bed while yelling obscenities at her. Ellison has denied the allegations.

Monahan has said she recorded the incident on her cellphone but has decided not to release it.

Reacting to Ellison’s endorsement Saturday, a campaign consultant for Republican Doug Wardlow, who will face him in the November election, said it was proof Democrats value politics over principle.

“Minnesota Democrats have preached that we must believe domestic violence victims. That is, until it is one of their own,” consultant Kory Wood said in a statement. “This endorsement is not only disturbing, but it goes to show that they will put politics above all.”

Also Saturday, DFLers backed Congressman Tim Walz for governor. Walz defeated state Rep. Erin Murphy in the primary.

Democratic candidates need the DFL endorsement in order for the party to expend resources supporting their campaigns.