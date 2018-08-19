Fire Department looks to buy new ladder truck

The old truck will be sold once the new truck is in service. The replacement is needed because of the 1992 truck's age, lack of adequate ladder length and ongoing maintenance challenges.

City documents state the department has found a dealer, MacQueen Emergency Group, which has a stock truck available for purchase. The base price for the vehicle is $969,763, 3.2 percent less than the cost of purchasing a non-stock truck, according to documents.

Additional savings of $22,860 could be had by using a discount three-payment structure plan. The plan will include paying a third of the cost during the contract signing, another third midway through the process and final payment upon delivery, which is expected to last about 13 months.

By using the payment plan, the final price for the truck comes to $946,903.

Another agenda item Monday is the designation of a temporary mayor pro-tem. At the Sept. 4 council meeting, both Mayor Rita Albrecht and Mayor Pro-Tem Nancy Erickson will be absent. As a result, the council will approve designating council member Ron Johnson to act as the temporary Mayor Pro-Tem to conduct the meeting.