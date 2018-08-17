Capitol Chatter: DFL endorsements don't all stick

The big early event is the precinct caucus, which parties hold throughout the state to elect delegates to future conventions. These delegates go on to conventions such as those covering legislative districts and the state.

At those conventions, delegates vote on who they endorse, as representatives of their entire parties.

But some candidates opt to skip the endorsement process or lose at the conventions and decide to run in the primary.

Primaries decide which candidates appear on the general election ballots.

This year, Republican primary voters supported candidates they endorsed at their early-summer state convention in Duluth, but Democrats were not so faithful in a couple of races.

Democrats picked U.S.Rep. Tim Walz for governor, even though state Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul won big at the state convention in Rochester. And for attorney general, endorsed candidate Matt Pelikan ended up in fourth place out of five candidates. Besides U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom and former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley topped Pelikan. The only person Pelikan beat was former Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman.

At the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention, former Attorney General Mike Hatch, also an ex-party chairman, said that this year's convention should be the party's last to endorse candidates.

Political parties want to keep the power to endorse candidates, but every election season it seems that more join the call for eliminating the convention system and to just let primary voters decide who reaches the general election.

Minnesotans should not expect conventions to end any time soon, despite Hatch's wish.

For the GOP, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty skipped the endorsement process this year, saying he was getting into the race too late and, in any event, he thought more people should be involved in picking the nominee than just a couple thousand delegates.

Pawlenty lost his bid to endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson. But Walz beat Murphy, who won the endorsement surprisingly easily in Rochester. Unlike Pawlenty, Walz sought the endorsement.

Ellison is not as well known as Pawlenty across Minnesota, having represented a Minneapolis-centered congressional district. He did not even get into the attorney general race until after the state convention, but still collected nearly half of the DFL primary votes.

In 2010, Mark Dayton did not compete for the Democratic endorsement, but beat party-endorsed Margaret Anderson Kelliher in the primary and eventually won the first of his two terms.

It is tough to say how this year's election will affect endorsements in future elections, but there is no doubt the issue will remain a hot topic within political circles.

Native history maker

No matter who wins on Nov. 6 between the Democratic or Republican governor candidates, the lieutenant governor will be an American Indian.

Walz and Johnson both picked Native women as running mates.

For Johnson, Donna Bergstrom, a former Marine officer, is the GOP lieutenant governor candidate. She is a Red Lake Nation member and lives in Duluth.

Peggy Flanagan, Walz's running mate, is a Democrat living in St. Louis Park. She is a White Earth Nation member.

"We have seen an explosion of Native candidates, especially women," Flanagan said.

While "Native folks have been organizing for a long time," she said, now is the time "we actually get to run for office. ... I think it is simply, our time has come."

No Native American has won a Minnesota statewide race, although several have served in the Legislature.

Other notes

• Political commentator Blois Olson said it well: "The candidates who chose bubble wrap strategy lost." He was referring to governor candidates Republican Tim Pawlenty and Democrat Lori Swanson, who opted to rely on television commercials and made relatively little contact with voters and the media before the primary election.

• Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party campaign workers have formed a union. Only Ohio campaign workers have unionized elsewhere.

• A governor's council looking into automated vehicles plans a second hearing to get the public input into how to prepare for self-driving cars. It will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the transportation building near the Capitol. People unable to attend the meetings may provide feedback at www.mndot.gov/automated.

• President Donald Trump nominated Commissioner Mona Dohman of the Minnesota Public Safety Department to be a U.S. marshal. The job has been open almost two years.

• A federal judge includes Minnesota as one of 26 states that must follow the controversial Waters of the U.S. rule. The federal government still has an injunction in place for 24 other states, so they do not have to follow the law. Opponents say the rule gives federal officials too much say when it comes to clean water actions.