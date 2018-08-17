"The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it," Trump wrote on Twitter. "When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it."

Trump said it was possible the parade could be staged next year if the cost "comes WAY DOWN" and added that with the savings "we can buy some more jet fighters!"

His tweets came a day after the Pentagon said the planned Nov. 10 parade might be postponed amid questions about the event's increasing costs.

About an hour after the president's tweet, D.C. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser delivered her own caustic response on Twitter, indicating the desired parade would have cost $21.6 million to organize in the nation's capital. The federal government typically reimburses the District for a large share of the security and logistical costs for such events.

"Yup, I'm Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)," Bowser tweeted.

A city official said the planning process for the parade had been difficult to coordinate with White House officials, who had been slow to communicate details of the event, including plans for a specific date.

Although the president has long discussed a potential military parade, the White House Office of Management and Budget only approached D.C. city officials on Tuesday to discuss logistical costs, a Bowser administration official said.

The White House had scant details about the event, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss the negotiations with the president's team.

There were no precise dates or indication of how many days the parade would last. There was no precise route specified, or estimates for the number of people or pieces of military equipment that would be involved.

"We had a general idea that it was from the Capitol to the White House, but that's it," the official said.

OMB requested that the city, despite the lack of detail, produce ballpark estimates of how much it would have to spend - and be reimbursed - in order to provide security and other services.

The city's estimates, which were finalized Thursday, included $13.5 million for police, $3.6 million for fire and paramedics, $2.3 million for transportation services (including traffic control and work on Pennsylvania Avenue before and after the event) and a number of lesser expenses.

Trump's tweets were aimed at a government run by Democrats. There are no Republican elected officials in the District. All members of the city council are Democrats or independents.

In a statement, a Pentagon spokesman on Thursday provided no reason for the apparent postponement, which came amid a spate of news reports that the event, which is expected to include aircraft, vehicles, period uniforms and symbols of U.S. power, could cost up to $92 million, far more than originally estimated.

That figure includes expenses borne by the Pentagon beyond what the city would bear.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis later told reporters that he "had received no such estimate" and that he would "discount that."

"Whoever told you that is probably smoking something that is legal in my state, but not in most states," Mattis said, referring to his home state of Washington. "I guarantee you there's been no cost estimate."

Officials have been planning the event since earlier this year, when the president, apparently inspired by a similar display he observed last year in France, discussed the parade in a meeting with senior officials at the Pentagon.

In his tweets, Trump said he would go to a parade in Paris to mark Armistice Day on Nov. 11 and also attend a "big parade" already scheduled at Joint Base Andrews this fall.

Large military parades have been rare in recent U.S. history, though the George H.W. Bush administration staged a military parade in Washington in 1991 after the conclusion of the Persian Gulf War.

Earlier this year, a senior official said the parade would probably cost between $10 million and $30 million.

The American Legion, a veterans organization, said Thursday that while it appreciated that Trump wanted to show support for U.S. troops, other priorities should win out.

Asked about that view shortly before Trump sent out his tweet, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said "that's their perspective" and ticked off actions that Trump has taken supportive of the military and veterans.

"We don't need a parade to celebrate all this president has done for those brave men and women in uniform," Conway said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Fox News.

Besides Bowser, several D.C. council members responded to Trump's tweet on Friday morning, including Elissa Silverman.

"Happy to be targeted by Trump for wanting to spend our taxpayer dollars on uplifting working families and local DC businesses," she wrote, adding: "#Resist."

D.C. officials have not been shy about their opposition to Trump's plans from the outset. Among other things, they expressed concern about potential damage to the city's streets from heavy military equipment.

On Thursday, after news reports that the parade might be postponed, the official account of the council tweeted: "Better late. Then: never. Tanks but no tanks."

This article was written by John Wagner and Peter Jamison, reporters for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Fenit Nirappil, Missy Ryan and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.