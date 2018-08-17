The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Radinovich has earned a spot in the organization's "Red to Blue" program — an initiative that assists House congressional candidates in their race.

In a press release, DCCC chairman Ben Ray Luján touted the Democratic-Farmer Labor candidate's prowess he'll bring to Congress, if elected.

"In Congress, Joe will champion policies and boost workers and seniors, while standing up to Republican attacks on Social Security and Medicare. He emerges even stronger from a competitive primary to keep this open seat in DFL hands in November."

The "Red to Blue" program arms Democratic candidates pursuing a seat in the House by providing organizational and funding support. It's a sign that the spotlight on the 8th Congressional District race is now shining brighter, just days since the primary.

It's also a sign of the growing number of resources being funneled into an election that both Democrats and Republicans are eyeing as a place to grow their party's influence.

"We're proud our grassroots campaign is being recognized and the outpouring of support from those who believe in Joe's vision of fighting for working families," said the Radinovich campaign in an email. "We're not taking anything for granted, and we're focused on spending the next few months crisscrossing the district to earn the trust of Minnesotans."

Radinovich won the DFL primary with 44 percent of the vote, beating out four other candidates.

Awaiting Radinovich on the Republican ticket is Pete Stauber, who won his primary with 89 percent of the vote.

"As he has for the past 14 months, Pete remains laser focused on the issues that matter most to voters in the 8th district," said Caroline Tarwid, press secretary for the Stauber campaign in an email, "and he will continue meeting with Minnesotans every day so he can advocate on their behalf in Washington."