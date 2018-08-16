ICE arrests northeast Minnesota man on golf course

Aranda, who was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, is the owner and operator of Pedro's Grill and Cantina in downtown Cloquet.

The Douglas County Jail housed Aranda for ICE until earlier this week, when he was listed as released from that facility. He is now detained at another location.

According to ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer, a federal immigration judge issued a voluntary departure order to Aranda in 2010, which directed that he depart the U.S. by May 25, 2010.

When Arnada did not leave the U.S. by that deadline, the order automatically became a final order of removal — a deportation order.

"Aranda remains in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States," Neudauer said.

He explained that a voluntary departure allows an undocumented immigrant up to 120 days to leave the country on their own. If the person does not leave on their own accord, a deportation order automatically goes into effect.