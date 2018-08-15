How Johnson and Walz won the ticket in the governor's race

Here's how each won, according to the tale told by the voting data, as well as analyses and observations from political observers.

In short, Johnson pulled off a convincing upset of former two-term Gov. Tim Pawlenty by beating him throughout much of the state, with a final margin of victory of 9 percentage points, revealing a likely shift in the Republican party since Pawlenty left office in 2011.

Walz's victory over state Rep. Erin Murphy and state Attorney General Lori Swanson was more complicated — and the results suggest nuanced dynamics that could be in play among Democratic voters.

Walz's 'One Minnesota'

Walz, a former teacher from Mankato, and his running mate, state Rep. Peggy Flanagan of St. Louis Park, on Wednesday chalked up their victory to their campaign's theme of "One Minnesota," a relatively centrist message that they would seek to find common ground across the state's diverse geography and population.

Except they didn't win a majority of Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party votes, and they didn't win across the entire state.

Walz got nearly 42 percent of the votes — some 10 points ahead of Murphy and 17 points ahead of Swanson.

His dominance in much of greater Minnesota — areas outside the metro and the Iron Range — were key.

Walz ran the table in southern Minnesota, winning strong majorities in the 1st Congressional District — a district he has served since 2007.

But Swanson took the Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota, with Murphy finishing second and Walz garnering only about a quarter of the votes in Lake and St. Louis counties, which includes Duluth. Swanson grew up on the Range, and her running mate, U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, currently represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes that region. Nolan did not seek re-election to Congress this year. Areas of western and northwestern Minnesota were split between Walz and Swanson, but the total number of votes in those rural areas were relatively low.

Metro tells a story

In the metro, Murphy, who lives in St. Paul, made her strongest play, winning Ramsey County and losing narrowly in Hennepin County. Notably, Walz's statewide margin of victory was strong enough to win without those votes, but his competitive showing was telling, according to David Schultz, a Hamline University professor of political science.

Murphy was the most liberal of the three candidates, Schultz noted, and a landslide in the metro — where the highest numbers of liberal votes can be had — would have been crucial in any victory scenario for her. Murphy picked state Rep. Erin Maye Quade, a biracial lesbian from Apple Valley, as her running mate for lieutenant governor — a choice some critics saw as a snub to greater Minnesota sensibilities.

"You keep running with this ultra-liberal strategy in Minnesota, you just can't win," Schultz said. "And this is only the primary."

Schultz suspects that many Democrats in Hennepin and Ramsey counties may have identified stronger with Murphy on issues like gun control, on which she has had a more strident track record than Walz or Swanson throughout her career. But some of those voters, he hypothesized, "voted strategically," deciding that Walz was the more viable candidate in a statewide general election.

But what to make of the Minneapolis-dominated 5th Congressional District, where state Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim Somali refugee immigrant, handily won with 48 percent of the vote, some 18 points ahead of her next competitor? Murphy won the district, but only by 3 points.

"I think Omar ran on identity and Murphy ran on ideology," Schultz said. And the farther-left ideology didn't carry the day for enough voters — especially when one notes that Swanson was relatively moderate on such issues as opposing driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants and being cool to legalizing recreational marijuana.

"If we put Swanson's votes together with Walz, 67 percent of the Democrats statewide were a little bit more centrist," Walz said. "That really suggests the limits of how far you may be able to push the ideology."

Johnson trumped Pawlenty

Johnson's victory over Pawlenty was widespread. Pawlenty did win in some areas, but, for example, in his home turf of Dakota County, his margin of victory was about 1 percentage point.

Many observers — and Pawlenty — believe it showed a shift among Republican voters toward President Donald Trump's brand of politics; Johnson sought to cast himself as the closer of the two candidates to Trump.

Following his defeat, Pawlenty said this: "We live in the era of a different type of leadership with President Trump and the like, and I don't fit that."

However, Johnson doesn't necessarily see it that way. Johnson said he outworked Pawlenty, traveling the state and engaging more voters in person. While Pawlenty raised considerably more donations than Johnson, his campaign was notably distant from the Republican faithful. The former governor whose most recent job was in Washington, D.C., skipped the party's state convention in June, a move that could have reinforced an anti-Pawlenty narrative that cast him as an outsider.

Walz and Johnson will square off in November's general election to succeed Democrat Mark Dayton, who isn't seeking re-election after two terms.