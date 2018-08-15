City to take on some criminal prosecutions

During a work session Monday, the Bemidji City Council voted to not renew a prosecution services agreement with the Beltrami County Attorney’s office and instead handle the casework in-house. The agreement only was for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses; all felony level offenses in the city will continued to be handled by the county attorney’s office.

“Last year, the city entered into an extension of one year to the agreement,” City Manager Nate Mathews said. “One thing we did was look at what the best way we can manage our criminal prosecutions for what we’re paying. When looking at what we’re paying the county and future cost increases, we decided that we could do it ourselves.”

“The contract we had was only for misdemeanor and some gross misdemeanor prosecution,” County Attorney David Hanson said. “All of the felonies will still be handled by our office. Going forward, we will still diligently work together and provide the best services possible for both Bemidji and the county.”

The agreement, scheduled to end Dec. 31, included a requirement for the city to pay the county $179,685 to cover 2018 expenses. A proposed budget for handling the cases in-house, according to Mathews, will come to an estimated $167,000.

“The city will hire two new employees, an assistant city attorney and a legal assistant. Starting Jan. 1, we will have our new employees hired to do this,” Mathews said. “We’re going to work with the county on the caseload transition. We will probably get our new employees in place by the end of November or early December. We want to hit the ground running on Jan. 1.”

Because of the change, Hanson said financial alterations will be needed at the county level.

“It’s something for the county’s budget committee,” Hanson said. “Budget negotiations are ongoing right now. I had already submitted my budget, but I’ll have to revaluate based on this new information.”