Trump endorses Minnesota Republican governor candidate Jeff Johnson
ST. PAUL — President Donald Trump has endorsed Minnesota Republican governor candidate Jeff Johnson.
Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, Aug. 15, the day after Minnesota's primary election: "Jeff Johnson of Minnesota had a big night in winning the Republican nomination for Governor against a very strong and well known opponent! Thanks for all of the support you showed me. You have my complete and total Endorsement. You will win in November!"
Trump has not been involved in the governor's race, as he has been with the GOP campaign of Pete Stauber in northeastern Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. Stauber easily won Tuesday's primary and will face former state Rep. Joe Radinovich in November. Radinovich pulled off a surprisingly big win by gathering 44 percent of the vote in a race with several well-known candidates.
As he campaigned for governor, Johnson often associated himself with Trump policies, if not Trump's style.
Johnson beat former two-term Gov. Tim Pawlenty 53 percent to 44 percent with nearly all precincts reporting.
In the campaign, Pawlenty said he mostly supports Trump policies. However, he was highly critical of then-candidate Trump before the 2016 election.
Pawlenty raised and spent far more money than Johnson, who has been campaigning 15 months. Pawlenty entered the race early this year.
Johnson will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz in the Nov. 6 general election.