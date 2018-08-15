Trump has not been involved in the governor's race, as he has been with the GOP campaign of Pete Stauber in northeastern Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. Stauber easily won Tuesday's primary and will face former state Rep. Joe Radinovich in November. Radinovich pulled off a surprisingly big win by gathering 44 percent of the vote in a race with several well-known candidates.

As he campaigned for governor, Johnson often associated himself with Trump policies, if not Trump's style.

Johnson beat former two-term Gov. Tim Pawlenty 53 percent to 44 percent with nearly all precincts reporting.

In the campaign, Pawlenty said he mostly supports Trump policies. However, he was highly critical of then-candidate Trump before the 2016 election.

Pawlenty raised and spent far more money than Johnson, who has been campaigning 15 months. Pawlenty entered the race early this year.

Johnson will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz in the Nov. 6 general election.