Minnesota state House incumbents do well in primaries

Two-term GOP Rep. Bob Loonan of Shakopee was the only House incumbent who lost a primary. He was unseated by Shakopee businessman Erick Mortensen, who had the Republican endorsement in District 53A.

Although the local House races were overshadowed by hotly contested statewide primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and congressional seats, the legislative primaries picked the final Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican candidates for seats scattered around the state.

At stake in the Nov. 6 general election is control of the House, which has changed hands five times in the past 20 years. Republicans will be defending 77 House seats to 55 for the DFL. The state Senate isn't up for election until 2020.

Just 22 of the 134 House districts had primary contests Tuesday — 14 on the DFL side and eight among Republicans.

In the only House primary contest in St. Paul, longtime DFL Rep. John Lesch handily defeated challenger Trahern Jeen Crews by a 3-to-1 margin.

In the most-crowded east metro primary, DFL-endorsed candidate Robert Bierman won a five-way race for his party's nomination to succeed Rep. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, who stepped down to run for lieutenant governor on the ticket of Rep. Erin Murpy, the DFL endorsee for governor who lost her primary Tuesday night. Bierman will run against Republican business owner Matt Lundin of Lakeville in November.

In Washington County, Maplewood businessman Andhy Turonie, the GOP-endorsed candidate, easily won his party's nomination over frequent candidate Bill Dahn. Turonie will face DFLer Tuo Xiong in the contest to succeed retiring DFL Rep. JoAnn Ward of Woodbury.

First-term DFL Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein of New Brighton won in a landslide over challenger Jeffry Alan Wagner of Columbia Heights in District 41B.

In other contests involving incumbents, first-term Rep. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel, won a rematch against former GOP Rep Tom Hackbarth of Cedar in Anoka County's District 31B

In Rochester, veteran DFL Rep. Tina Liebling won a lopsided victory over challenger Abdulkadir Abdalla in District 26A.

Two Minneapolis incumbents, DFL Reps. Fue Lee and Raymond Dean, also defeated challengers.